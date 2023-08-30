Snapchat Will Turn You Into a Fantasy Character With AI

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Aug 30, 2023 | 6:35 pm

Generative AI has been taking over almost everything on the internet ever since ChatGPT became popular. After introducing an AI chatbot to the app, Snapchat is now adding Dreams, which will add some AI magic to your selfies.

The chatting app announced Dreams in a new blog post to show what the new feature is capable of and how to use it. With a few taps, the feature will turn you into a mermaid, a dragon rider, a cowboy, and more.

The blog post says:

Recent advancements in AI are unlocking even more possibilities. Starting today, with a new Gen AI powered feature called Dreams, Snapchatters can create fantastical images that let them try on new identities–be it a mermaid in a deep-seascape, or a renaissance era royal

Here is what the feature looks like in action.

At first, you will be able to choose from 8 generative AI presets, but Snapchat plans to add more in the future. For now, it only works with individual selfies, but soon the app will let you use Dreams with friends too.

Dreams can be found by heading over to Memories and finding the new tab for the feature. You can make your own personalized AI model by using a few selfies. The first eight will be free, but you will have to pay for the rest.

The feature is currently limited to Australia and New Zealand, but a global launch is planned for the upcoming weeks. Pakistani users will most likely be able to use it sometime during September.

