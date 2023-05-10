“Delete Snapchat” Searches Increase by 488% After AI Features Roll Out to Everyone

Analysis of Google search data reveals that online searches for ‘delete Snapchat’ exploded by 488% worldwide after the social media giant introduced the My AI feature to all user accounts.
These findings come from consultants at CloudTech24, who revealed that online interest in the term ‘delete Snapchat’ skyrocketed over five times in the last three months.
Searches for “how to delete Snapchat account” have also risen 70% worldwide over the last week, and the hashtag #SnapchatAI currently has over 180 million views on TikTok.
This happened shortly after Snapchat decided to release its new AI features to all of its 375 million users. Needless to say, its reception has been mixed, to say the least, with many wanting to delete their accounts.
For those unaware, Snapchat’s MyAI introduced a chatbot to the app which collects data on users to make its interactions feel more friendly. It also came under fire earlier when it was introduced to paid users through Snapchat+ for providing inappropriate answers to young teenagers.
A spokesperson for CloudTech24 commented on the findings:
The My AI feature uses the data that Snapchat collects about each user to make its interactions feel more like a conversation with a friend. Some users, however, view this as a violation of privacy, raising concerns about how their data is being used. The chatbot also came under fire recently, when it was a Snapchat+ exclusive feature only, for providing inappropriate and unsafe responses after being told it was talking to young teenagers. These findings provide an eye-opening insight into the staggering rise in Snapchat users looking to cancel their accounts from across the globe, with many claiming the new feature is a violation of privacy.