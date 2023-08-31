Babar Thanks Kohli for His Kind Words Ahead of Pakistan-India Asia Cup Game

The much-anticipated encounter between Pakistan and India in the Asia Cup 2023 is set to take place at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

This high-octane clash between the neighboring countries is more than just a cricket match, as it is an event watched by millions of fans around the world.

The encounter is particularly significant this time, as it provides both teams an opportunity to test their strategies against each other ahead of the 2023 World Cup.

Recently, in a short video shared by an official broadcaster of Asia Cup 2023, Babar Azam thanked former Indian captain, Virat Kohli, for his kind words and praises.

The all-format captain mentioned how it felt to be praised by someone of the stature of the Indian batting great and how it helped boost his confidence in cricket.

“During World Cup 2019, I went up to him. He was at his peak, and he is at his peak now too. I thought I should take some lessons from him,” Babar Azam said.

The broadcaster also shared a video from 2022 in which Kohli lauded the consistency of Babar and his humble attitude despite being one of the best batters in the world.

The 34-year-old Indian cricketer had mentioned that he enjoyed watching Babar Azam play and appreciated his character, noting that such attributes inspire people.