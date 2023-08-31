foodpanda and easypaisa Transforming Food Orders with Seamless Digital Payment Integration

foodpanda and easypaisa have joined hands to introduce seamless payment options for customers. Users will now be able to pay for their orders directly through their easypaisa wallet.

This partnership empowers millions of easypaisa customers to conveniently order meals from the foodpanda app and make payments directly from their mobile wallets. The integration of this payment gateway ensures a secure and hassle-free user experience, eliminating any dependency on cash.

Through pre-payments via easypaisa, customers can also place orders on behalf of friends, family, or colleagues. This feature not only simplifies group orders but also supports the more extensive societal shift towards digital transactions.

Director Finance, foodpanda Syed Maz Hashmi stated on the occasion, “At foodpanda, we value our customers’ convenience and peace of mind at every step of the way. Now, thanks to this fruitful collaboration, users from all over the country can enjoy their favorite food without having to worry about keeping cash for payments at their disposal. They can simply pay for their orders with just a few taps on their mobile phone.

This partnership not only amplifies the ease of transactions but also contributes to the evolution of Pakistan’s digital landscape.”

Commenting on the strategic collaboration, Farhan Hassan, Head of easypaisa Wallet Business, stated, “At easypaisa, we believe in leveraging the power of collaboration and technology to bring ease into the lives of millions of Pakistanis. Through our partnership with foodpanda, we are another step closer to solidifying our resolve to develop a digital ecosystem that is beneficial for all, making digital payments convenient and accessible for everyone.”

This collaboration aims to redefine how payments are made digitally for ordering food and related items. By providing a seamless and secure digital payment option, both platforms are committed to elevating the overall customer experience, from selecting a meal, and paying for it directly through an easypaisa mobile wallet, to enjoying it in the comfort of one’s home.

As Pakistan’s digital landscape continues to evolve, this partnership sets the stage for a future where seamless digital transactions are at the heart of everyday activities, offering unparalleled convenience, security, and accessibility.