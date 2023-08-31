Tahir Bhatti Takes Charge as President/CEO of ZTBL

Tahir Yaqoob Bhatti on Thursday took over as President/CEO of Zarai Taraqiati Bank Ltd (ZTBL).

Bhatti is high profile banker with his experience spanning over 35 years in almost all major areas of banking with large and mid-tier financial institutions. He has been part of senior management teams of Askari Bank, ABL, and Faisal Bank.

Prior to joining ZTBL, he served as President/CEO of Punjab Provincial Cooperative Bank Ltd, the oldest financial institution in the country dealing in agriculture.

Bhatti holds an MBA from IBA Lahore and M. Com from Hailey College of Commerce Lahore. He is also a qualified DCMA (Gold Medalist) and a fellow of the Institute of Bankers in Pakistan (IBP).

He is a certified director from IBA Karachi and remained on the Board of Faysal Asset Management Ltd, ABL Asset Management.

During his banking career, he was the recipient of various professional trainings and courses both local and international with top-notch institutions including the ‘High Impact Leadership Program’ of Columbia Business School.