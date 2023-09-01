OGRA Asks PTA to Start Public Service Campaign On Safe Use of LNG

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has proposed to launch a public service campaign in collaboration with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) for the safe use of LPG.

OGRA has written a letter to the PTA suggesting that there is a need to start an awareness campaign for the safe use of LPG in homes, restaurants, and other places.

In a letter written by OGRA to the PTA, it has been stated that several people have died in recent days due to LPG accidents. There is a need to start a public service campaign to prevent LPG cylinder accidents. According to the letter, the use of LPG cylinders in public transport is extremely dangerous and is completely banned under the LPG Rules 2021.

In the letter, OGRA said that it has prepared a public service message that the PTA can use as a ringtone with the help of telecom operators. According to OGRA, this public service message can also be released as a text message to educate people to save precious lives.

The letter from OGRA mentions the LPG cylinder accidents in Jhelum, Bhalwal, and other places and informs about the loss of life in them. According to Ogra, prevention of these accidents is possible only through public awareness campaigns.

It has been said by OGRA that the role of PTA in public awareness campaigns is important. OGRA has asked the PTA to support it in a national cause by playing the caller tunes and releasing text messages for the safe use of LPG in homes, commercial buildings, and restaurants.

OGRA also shared a sample public service message, in which the public has been told about the precautionary measures to avoid the illegal use of LPG.