vivo Partners with AlfaMall to Elevate Customer Services and Product Accessibility

vivo, a leading global smartphone brand, announces its collaboration with AlfaMall, the e-commerce platform of Bank Alfalah.

It offers pay-through cash and installment options for all bank credit cards — making products accessible to consumers easily.

Recognized for its youth-centric devices, vivo is extending its market presence to ensure product availability across Pakistan and improve overall customer experience.

This partnership aims to bring vivo’s innovative products closer to consumers, reinforcing the brand’s dedication to seamless connectivity and innovation across the country.

vivo’s unwavering goal is to spread technology across the nation — providing advanced products accessible to everyone. By ensuring widespread availability, vivo empowers customers with the latest innovations and state-of-the-art smartphones, enhancing lives through seamless technology access.

vivo recognizes Pakistan’s significance for expansion and embraces a key partnership with AlfaMall. This collaboration harmonizes with AlfaMall’s mission of efficient and intelligent life enhancement. Complementing AlfaMall’s innovative spirit, vivo aims to nurture Pakistani lives with pioneering solutions.

Marking a significant leap towards improving their customer offerings, vivo and AlfaMall solidified their partnership through a momentous signing ceremony. This event reinforced the shared commitment of both partners to deliver unparalleled product variety and financing solutions to their customers.

Customers can now access the complete spectrum of vivo smartphones at competitive prices. Notably, all pre-bookings and launches will have their official home on this collaborative platform.

Users can also explore vivo smartphones on EMI through BAFL credit cards at vivo’s flagship store on AlfaMall, offering competitive prices, hassle-free shopping, and dedicated customer care. vivo users can further enjoy the 1-year brand warranty, direct shipping, and pin-packed, non-active phones for an enhanced experience.

This partnership marks a new era of seamless accessibility and top-tier services for tech enthusiasts in Pakistan. vivo eagerly looks forward to providing innovative products to Pakistani users through this collaboration with AlfaMall.