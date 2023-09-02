Latest Weather Update: Will Pakistan Vs. India Match be Disrupted by Rain Today?

Check out Pakistan vs. India live stream here

In a high-octane Asia Cup 2023 encounter, arch-rivals Pakistan and India are set to face off today at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka.

However, cricket fans were disappointed as BBC Weather reported a 70 percent chance of rain, raising fears that the much-anticipated match could be entirely washed out.

It was also reported that rain was expected on Friday night and early Saturday morning, which may cause a delayed start to the encounter between the neighboring countries.

Fortunately, there is some good news for the fans as the chance of rain has now significantly reduced in the city, allowing for the possibility of some cricket action.

Although the current conditions suggest that a full game may not be possible, fans are optimistic as the ground staff in Sri Lanka have a reputation for managing such situations.

Here’s Pakistan’s playing XI for the clash against their arch-rivals.

India and Pakistan only face each other in ACC or ICC events, and the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium is gearing up to host this significant clash.

The last encounter between the two teams was in the T20 World Cup 2022 when the Rohit Sharma-led side won the match in a thrilling encounter at the MCG.

In the Asia Cup 2022, India won the opening clash, while Pakistan clinched the Super Fours game. Pakistan qualified for the final against Sri Lanka but failed to win the trophy.