How to Watch Pakistan Vs. India Live Streaming – Asia Cup 2023

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Sep 1, 2023 | 8:27 pm

Pakistan is all set to square off against India in the third game of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 tomorrow at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka.

The Men in Green kicked off their campaign in fine style, defeating Nepal by a huge margin of 238 runs in the opening game at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

The Babar Azam-led side will be keen to win this match against arch-rivals to advance to the Super Fours. Pakistan team management has decided to stick with the same playing XI against India that it used in the opening game against Nepal.

The good news for India is the return of their premier fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, who returned to the international circuit earlier this month after a prolonged injury.

However, the Rohit Sharma-led team received a huge blow earlier this week when KL Rahul was ruled out of the group-stage matches due to injury.

It was reported that there is a 70 percent chance of rain on September 2 in Kandy, with thick cloud cover throughout the day, and heavy rain also expected on Friday night.

Match Timings

The high-octane Pakistan-India match in the Aisa Cup 2023 will take place at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium with the game starting at 2:30 pm Pakistan Time.

Fixture Date Time Venue
Pakistan Vs. India 02 September 2023 2:30 PM Pallekele International Cricket Stadium

Live Stream

Pakistan vs. India live streaming will be available for cricket fans in Pakistan at Tapmad and Tamasha while the match will be telecasted live on PTV Sports and ASports.

Tapmad Web LINK
Tapmad Android LINK
Tapmad iOS LINK
Tamasha Web LINK
Tamasha Android LINK
Tamasha iOS LINK

>