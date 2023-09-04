Chickenpox Outbreak Grips Two More Villages in Chitral

In a concerning turn of events, the contagious disease of chickenpox has extended its reach to two additional villages in Chitral. The affected areas include Brep in Yarkhoon valley and Booni town in Upper Chitral, while new cases continue to emerge in the already afflicted Harchin village of Laspur valley.

Dr. Wali Khan, the district coordinator of the expanded program on immunization (EPI), reported that during his recent visit to Brep village to raise awareness about chickenpox, he encountered two students from separate schools who had contracted the disease. A 35-year-old man, who had recently returned to Brep from the affected Harchin village, was also diagnosed with chickenpox, suggesting possible transmission from him.

In Booni, the district’s headquarters in Upper Chitral, three more children, attending different schools, were found to be suffering from chickenpox. Additionally, four more children in Harchin village displayed symptoms of the illness. Thankfully, the situation is currently under control due to the diligent efforts of locals practicing social distancing.

To prevent further spread, health authorities have decided to temporarily close the schools attended by the affected children in Booni and Brep. Isolation measures are in place in accordance with standard operating procedures.

Health and hygiene awareness sessions are being conducted in all Mastuj tehsil villages, in collaboration with the health department and district administration, following a provincial government declaration of a red alert for the area.

Dr. Wali emphasized the importance of early detection, urging school officials to promptly report any student with fever to the health department. Fever is often the initial symptom of chickenpox. Additionally, a child in Brep village is being tested for measles, with the blood sample sent to the National Institute of Health in Islamabad for examination.