Sindh Issues Warning to Control Pink Eye Infection Outbreak in Karachi

In a bid to curb the alarming rise of conjunctivitis, commonly known as pink eye infection, in Karachi and its metropolitan areas, the Sindh Health Department has issued a stern warning to District Health Officers (DHOs). The contagious viral infection has prompted authorities to take immediate preventive measures.

The health department advises infected individuals to utilize recommended eye drops and clean their eyes with tissues. Applying cold water is also recommended to alleviate discomfort. However, stringent precautionary measures are vital to halt the disease’s spread.

Medical professionals emphasize the importance of maintaining strict hygiene standards, including the segregation of personal belongings like towels and toiletries. Contrary to popular belief, experts clarify that the virus does not transmit through eye contact but rather through direct contact with the infected person’s ocular secretions. Red eyes often coincide with symptoms of cold, flu, and cough.

Doctors further provide crucial guidance on reducing transmission risk within households and workplaces. Effective personal hygiene, avoidance of shared items, and thorough handwashing before using eye drops are essential measures to mitigate the virus’s spread. The Sindh Health Department’s warning serves as a call for immediate action to safeguard public health in Karachi and the surrounding regions.