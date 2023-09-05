Here’s South Africa’s Squad for Cricket World Cup

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023, scheduled to take place in India.

Renowned batters such as Quinton de Kock and David Miller have been named in the squad, ensuring the presence of experience and firepower in the batting lineup. Temba Bavuma will lead the Proteas while Rassie van der Dussen has also been picked for the World Cup.

Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram have also been added to the squad for more batting firepower at the top. When it comes to fast bowling, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, and Anrich Nortje form a formidable trio and they will get help from Gerald Coetzee, Sisanda Magala, and Marco Jansen.

Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi will be the leading spinners in the side while Heinrich Klassen will be a second-choice wicket-keeper in the squad.

ALSO READ Asia Cup 2023 Shifted From Colombo Due to Rain

Here is South Africa’s complete 15-member squad for the World Cup 2023;