BCCI President and Vice-President Arrive in Pakistan to Watch Asia Cup 2023

A four-member delegation from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) arrived in Pakistan today to discuss crucial matters ahead of the important season.

Led by BCCI President, Roger Binny, and accompanied by Vice-President, Rajeev Shukla, the delegation crossed the Wagah Border for a two-day visit to Pakistan.

ALSO READ Pakistan Women Register Historic T20 Series Win Against South Africa

According to media reports, the essence of this significant trip revolves around the sport of cricket itself, emphasizing cricketing ties over political dimensions.

The Punjab Governor, Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman, is expected to host an official dinner tonight in their honor, with other important figures in attendance.

The primary agenda of the delegation includes bilateral discussions with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) including the upcoming World Cup 2023 in India.

Chairman PCB Management Committee Mr Zaka Ashraf welcomes the BCCI delegation led by BCCI President Roger Binny and Vice-President Rajiv Shukla in Lahore. pic.twitter.com/cUzu0jt5x4 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 4, 2023

ALSO READ India Creates Yet Another Drama in Asia Cup 2023

In addition to these pivotal dialogues, the delegates are slated to attend live cricketing action during a match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Speaking to the media before departing for Pakistan, Rajeev Shukla clarified that the purpose of the visit to Pakistan centers on cricket-related matters and not political issues.

“There is no politics involved. It’s a two-day visit, and the Punjab Governor has organized a dinner for us tonight,” Rajeev Shukla informed the media.