How to Watch Pakistan Vs. Bangladesh Live Streaming – Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match

Pakistan is all set to square off against Bangladesh in the first encounter of the Super Four stage of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 today at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The Babar Azam-led side finished the group stage at the top of the points table after securing a 238-run win in their first game against Nepal while their match against India was washed out due to persistent rain in Kandy.

The Men in Green first showcased their prowess in batting, scoring 342 runs with a loss of six wickets against Nepal, and then the bowling unit put on a phenomenal display in the second game, restricting India to 266 runs.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, finished the group stage second on the points table. They faced a defeat in their opening match but bounced back by defeating Afghanistan by 89 runs in their second encounter, qualifying for the Super Four stage.

Match Timings

The high-octane Pakistan-Bangladesh Super Four stage match in the Aisa Cup 2023 will take place at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore with the game starting at 2:30 pm Pakistan Standard Time.

Fixture Date Time Venue Pakistan Vs. Bangladesh 06 September 2023 2:30 PM Gaddafi Stadium

Live Stream

Pakistan vs. Bangladesh live streaming will be available for cricket fans in Pakistan at Tapmad and Tamasha while the match will be telecasted live on PTV Sports and ASports.