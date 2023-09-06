LUMS Welcomes 1,200 Students for Orientation 2023

LUMS recently welcomed a diverse cohort of 1,200 students from cities, towns, and villages across Pakistan at its Orientation. The Orientation featured a series of engaging events designed to help students transition to university life.

Dr. Arshad Ahmad, Vice Chancellor, LUMS welcoming the new batch, said: “The LUMS community is committed to foster an environment where you can explore your passions, engage with exceptional faculty and collaborate with peers from diverse backgrounds. Your time here is about immersing yourself in all aspects of university life, growing as an individual and becoming a responsible and innovative leader.”

Orientation 2023 provided each student with over 30 opportunities to engage and learn including online resources, Zoom sessions, interactive group discussions, and engaging social activities.

During these sessions, the new students were guided on their first-semester courses, the LUMS Code of Conduct, and the importance of academic integrity. Other panels covered topics like personal effectiveness and social maturity, and safety for scientists and engineers, etc.

This academic programming was complemented by sports competitions, a scavenger hunt, a memorable batch photo and other activities meant to build camaraderie and a sense of belonging among the new students and the LUMS community. Orientation also featured panel sessions with notable alumni from different fields of life who provided insights on career growth and advice on how to maximise learning.

Over 700 sessions for 1,200 students across 12 days were made possible by more than 15 campus offices collaborating with approximately 350 students playing various roles: the Student Orientation Committee, Orientation Coaches, Deputies and PALss (Peer Ambassador at LUMS for Social Support). After Orientation, PALss continue to mentor students throughout the academic year to ensure the new students’ smooth transition at the University.

Commenting on the Orientation programme, Ms. Fatima Umar, Project Lead, Office of Student Affairs (OSA) said: “With a strong focus on both the academic and the social climate of the campus, the Orientation team is confident that incoming students have meaningful tools to navigate their first year at LUMS.”

Reflecting on the success of the programme, Dr. Tariq Jadoon, Provost, added: “LUMS Orientation transcends mere campus orientation; it symbolises a rite of passage. In the current year, the exceptional enthusiasm and profound sense of community has set an inspiring tone for the academic journey ahead.”