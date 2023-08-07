Arslan Ash Becomes First to Win 4 Evo Trophies in Tekken

The unstoppable Arslan ‘Ash’ has done it again. He has now claimed the EVO Champion title for the fourth time, becoming the first player to do so in the history of Tekken.

Set in Las Vegas, USA this time, the Evolution Championship Series 2023 concluded yesterday for Tekken 7 and all other fighting games.

Pakistan’s 27-year-old Tekken star was up against Japan’s ‘AO’ in the grand finals. The last set was a mirror match between both players’ Kunimitsu going up against each other for the trophy. Arslan won a clean 3-0 against AO and even had a massive lead against the Japanese player in the final round.

Take a look at the winning moment in the grand finals below.

FOUR TIMES TEKKEN 7 EVO CHAMPION ARSLAN ASH 🐐 Take a bow, @ArslanAsh95 ❤️pic.twitter.com/DZWGxUELyK — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) August 7, 2023

Before that, Arslan had overcome other very notable players such as ‘ULSAN’, who played Bob, Feng, and Kazumi throughout the tournament. Unfortunately, ‘ULSAN’ was denied a seat in the grand finals after being defeated by ‘AO’ in the losers’ finals. ‘AO’ had been sent to the losers’ bracket after losing to Arslan.

Sadly, much of Pakistan’s Tekken 7 talent couldn’t make it to EVO due to visa issues. This list of players included Atif Butt, Heera Malik, Qasim Meer, Kashi Snake, and Dawood Sikandar.

Hopefully, we will get to see them next time for EVO Japan and other international tournaments.

As for Arslan ‘Ash’, this victory makes him the first in not just Tekken 7, but all of Tekken’s history to take 4 EVO trophies, which is considered the biggest fighting game tournament throughout the world.