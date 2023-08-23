Tekken 8 Launch Date Announced

Fighting game enthusiasts are in for a treat this year, with titles like Street Fighter 6 and Mortal Kombat 1 making their debut. Guilty Gear Strive also just got its third season.

This surge of beat ’em up excitement is expected to carry on at least until early 2024. A recent announcement at Gamescom 2023 by Bandai Namco has revealed that Tekken 8 is scheduled to launch on January 26th for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, with pre-orders already available.

As the tenth installment in the enduring series, Tekken 8 features an impressive roster of 32 distinctive fighters. The latest trailer emphasizes that this game heralds the start of a “new Tekken saga,” coinciding with the passing of the series’ longstanding antagonist, Heihachi Mishima.

In addition, Tekken 8 is set to unveil an innovative single-player experience known as Arcade Quest, similar to Street Fighter’s new World Tour Mode, but a little different. In Arcade Quest, players can craft their own character and embark on a journey that involves participating in Tekken tournaments within a virtual arcade setting. This concept adds a layer of meta-reality to the gameplay.

Tekken x Street Fighter Confirmed?

By the way, Tekken x Street Fighter has also been confirmed by Tekken creator Katsuhiro Harada and former Street Fighter producer Yoshinori Ono. It is probably going to be a sequel to Street Fighter x Tekken which came out in 2012.

Harada took the stage at the end of the EVO 2023 fighting game tournament when Ono appeared out of nowhere and reminded Harada about a certain “homework” they had. He said their homework was “Tekken x” before he was quickly cut off by Harada and kicked off the stage. The crowd went wild after hearing this.

Take a look at the video below.

Via: Engadget