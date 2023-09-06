SIFC Arranges Session for Investment Opportunities in Five Key Sectors

Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) on Tuesday arranged a session for investment opportunities in five key sectors including Agri/Livestock, IT, Mining/ Minerals, and Energy.

The SIFC arranged an interaction with the business community of Karachi as part of the outreach strategy. SIFC’s Team led by Dr Jehanzeb Khan made detailed presentations encompassing various aspects of the SIFC Initiative.

Pakistan’s latent potential and investment opportunities in the key sectors of Agri/ Livestock, IT, Mining/ Minerals, and Energy were highlighted along with ongoing efforts to improve the business climate in the country.

The business community was taken on board to attract investments in Pakistan and be part of valuable projects. SIFC ensured to extend its facilitative role in realizing such endeavors by domestic investors.

At the end, an interactive session provided the business community with the opportunity to share their investment-related feedback and suggestions. The business community also showed a keen interest in asking questions related to various investment opportunities and investment environments in general.