Private School Principal and Teacher Smash Student’s Skull in Lahore

In a shocking incident in the Samanabad area of Lahore, a school principal and a teacher are alleged to have brutally tortured a student, resulting in a fractured skull. The victim was a student at Iqra Rozatul Atfal School Samanabad.

According to the local police, the horrifying incident unfolded when the principal and the teacher subjected the student to physical abuse. The teacher reportedly seized the student and forcefully propelled him, causing his head to collide with a ceiling fan. This impact resulted in a severe fracture to the child’s skull, raising concerns about potential brain damage.

Disturbingly, instead of promptly notifying Faizan’s parents about the grave situation, the school’s management transferred him to a hospital. It was only at the insistence of his father that a formal complaint was registered against the school administration.

Despite the gravity of the accusations, the accused principal and teacher remain at large, adding to the distress of the victim’s family. The incident has ignited outrage and demands for swift justice, with local authorities intensifying efforts to apprehend the alleged culprits.