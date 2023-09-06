Toyota to Include Hybrid Diesel Engines in Off-Roaders Soon

In line with its “diverse powertrain options” philosophy, Toyota is working on a hybrid diesel powertrain for SUVs and pickup trucks.

The automaker recently shared a video showing a 48-volt mild hybrid system for its turbodiesel engine, with the Hilux and Land Cruiser Prado as early adopters. The mild hybrid technology will also help the Fortuner, according to the video caption hashtags.

The video does not mention it, but Toyota has stated that the Land Cruiser Prado’s 1GD-FTV 2.8-litre inline-four turbodiesel will have a 48-volt mild hybrid system in Western Europe and Australia. The 1GD-FTV powers the Hilux and Fortuner, with Toyota claiming 10% better fuel economy.

Toyota’s mild hybrid system, like others, uses a belt-driven electric motor generator to replace the alternator, a 48-volt battery, and a DC-DC converter.

The Japanese automaker emphasizes the distinctions between the mild hybrid system and Toyota Hybrid System II (THS II), which has two motor-generators and a power split device. The compact and lightweight mild hybrid unit may be fitted to current powertrains, according to the manufacturer.

The belt-driven electric motor generator provides more torque than gear-driven starters. Toyota also claims the mild hybrid technology offers silent engine starts with seamless response and minimal vibrations when using the stop/start feature.

The electric motor provides torque aid when needed. The regenerative braking recharges the battery for steering, pump, and fan power.

Since the new mild hybrid system will be intended mostly for off-roaders, it will have strengthened and waterproof components for water wading. This involves strategic placement of the mild hybrid components in the cabin and employing a belt with high-strength ribs to reduce friction when immersed in water.

Toyota claims a 700 mm water-wading depth for robust vehicles like the Hilux, Land Cruiser Prado, and Fortuner. The launch date for the new hybridized diesel powertrain is yet to be announced.