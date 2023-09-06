Hyundai is Offering a Test Drive With Special Treat for Coffee Lovers

In a bid to grab the interest of new car buyers, Hyundai has announced a test drive event with a twist.

The event will take place at Tim Hortons in DHA Phase – 6, Lahore. The company has partnered with the international coffee brand to offer free coupons to those who participate.

At the event, the participants will be able to test drive Hyundai Elantra, Sonata, Tucson, and Staria. The offer is valid from September 9 to 10 from 03:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

New SUV Coming Soon?

Recently, a 4th generation Hyundai Santa Fe was spotted in the northern areas of Pakistan. Interestingly, there were two units of the crossover SUV present at the location with a camera crew.

The location was Deosai Plains in Skardu, Gilgit Baltistan, which was reportedly chosen by the automaker for a teaser or trailer shoot. The videos and reports imply that the company is gearing up to launch the locally assembled version of the SUV soon.

Up until recently, Santa Fe was sold in its Completely Built-Up (CBU) form in Pakistan. Although the massive price tag did not help its sales. The company plans to return with the locally assembled version to compete with Kia Sorento, Chery Tiggo 8 Pro, and Changan Oshan X7.