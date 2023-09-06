Zombies Stalk the Battlegrounds in PUBG Mobile’s New Version 2.8 Update

On September 7th, PUBG MOBILE, one of the world’s most popular mobile games, will be overrun with hordes of the undead in its new terrifying Version 2.8 Update. In the run-up to Halloweeks, Zombies have infected the battlegrounds with creepy new enemies, challenges, abilities, and items to explore.

Significant enhancements are also coming to World of Wonder, including Creation Rating, a new Zombie PvE template, and a new Metro Royale Season and Cycle 5 Season 14.

In the Version 2.8 Update, legions of infected Mutants will be swamping Erangel, Miramar and Livik until November 6th! The pulsing dark energy of Aerolith has mutated the lab dedicated to its study into an abandoned wasteland loaded with abundant supplies and resources, which automatically grants those who enter a respawn card.

Deep in Aerolith Lab and Outpost on these maps, players must prevent as many Mutants from being absorbed by the Aerolith as possible. The more Mutants the Aerolith absorbs, the more powerful the daunting Rage Berserker boss that spawns will be, providing an even greater challenge. Players who defeat this fearsome foe will be rewarded with a crate.

Three equally frightening variations of Zombie await players in the Version 2.8 Update. In addition to the regular Mutant, the tall, intimidating Berserker wields weapons and shields in its fortified, muscular right arm, while the agile Ripper can leap and dash quickly to attack and evade blows.

The rewards from defeating these living dead, however, are worth the horror. While some Zombies wander ominously around the Aerolith Lab, more powerful Rage Berserkers can be found lurking closer to the Aerolith.

Once defeated, these fearsome monsters drop genetic materials, which can grant players a host of enhanced supernatural abilities. These include Mutation Gauntlets, huge arm gauntlets that deal monstrous amounts of melee damage and a fierce Smash ability, and razor-sharp Mutation Blade to slash at enemies, which, combined with a Sprint ability, allow players to zip around the battlegrounds and cause damage along the way.

Players can also hop aboard the Maglev Hoverboard, which can be acquired from the Lab, to traverse both land and sea efficiently. There will also be a surprise coming in early October to celebrate Halloweeks for those who like to party!

The Version 2.8 Update also debuts a host of gameplay enhancements, including improvements to the World of Wonder creative mode with Creation Rating, new gameplay devices for the Editor, and a new Zombie PvE Template. Here, new waves of monsters spawn every round – only those who defeat them all will win.

Additionally, Cycle 5 Season 14 is updated with new content, rewards and cosmetics to unlock and enjoy, and the latest Metro Royale Chapter 16 will bring a new Dagger melee weapon and collectibles.

Players can also look forward to two exciting collaborations with one of the globe’s biggest restaurant chains and a world-renowned performance car brand. Stay tuned for more details!

Complete details about what’s included in PUBG MOBILE’s Version 2.8 Update can be found in the official patch notes available here.

PUBG MOBILE’s Version 2.8 Update will be available on September 7th! Download the game for free on the App Store and Google Play Store.