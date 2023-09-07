Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Babar Azam Signs Up for Bangladesh Premier League After LPL Success

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Sep 7, 2023 | 6:31 pm

Babar Azam is all set to return to the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) after a seven-year gap for the upcoming 10th edition.

Earlier this week, the Rangpur Riders franchise announced the right-hander as their latest acquisition, a move that is generating much excitement among fans.

It will be the first time since 2017 that the Lahore-born cricketer will feature in the Bangladesh Premier League. The last time around, Babar Azam played for Sylhet Sixers.

The Rangpur Riders teased their fans on their official social media handles with clues about the signing of Babar, challenging them to identify their new addition.

The “Guess the Rider” post provided clues about the player who scored the quickest 5,000 ODI runs, leading cricket fans to quickly identify Pakistan’s all-format captain.

It is worth noting that star Pakistani bowler, Ihsanullah, will also join Babar Azam in the Rangpur Riders squad in the upcoming edition, scheduled to start on January 10.

Babar Azam recently represented Colombo Strikers in the fourth edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL), where he scored 261 runs in eight matches, including one century.

>