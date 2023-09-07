Japan Humiliates Pakistan in AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers

Japan defeated Pakistan 6-0 in the ongoing AFC U-23 Asian Cup 2024 qualifiers at Shaikh Ali bin Mohammed Al Khalifa Stadium in Bahrain last night.

The 2016 champions opened their account against the Green Shirts when Ryuya Nishio scored the first goal after a corner kick in the 11th minute of the game.

Before the first half ended, Japan came out strong, scoring two goals within four minutes, with Shunsuke Mito finding the net in the 43rd minute and Mao Hosoya in the 45th.

The narrative remained the same for Japan in the second half, with Hosoya converting a penalty in the 51st minute and Fujita adding another just eight minutes later.

Shunsuke Mito capped off the dominant performance by recording his second goal in the 64th minute of the match, increasing the lead to 6-0 on the scoreboard.

It is worth noting that the Men in Green will face the home side, Bahrain, and Palestine on September 9 and 12, respectively, with the top two teams qualifying for the next round.