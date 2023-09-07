Netherlands Announces Squad for World Cup 2023

The Netherlands has announced a strong 15-member squad for the upcoming much-awaited 50-over World Cup 2023, scheduled to commence on October 5 in India.

The Selection Committee has added Roelof van der Merwe and Colin Ackermann to bolster their squad, with Scott Edwards leading the side in the mega event.

Both van der Merwe and Ackermann have demonstrated their mettle on the international stage, with standout performances during the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

The Netherlands will rely on the explosive top-order batter Max O’Dowd, and star all-rounder Bas de Leede to make significant contributions in the tournament.

The side will play two warm-up matches against Australia on September 30 and India on October 3 in preparation for the marquee tournament.

The Scott Edwards-led side will start their World Cup campaign with a challenging encounter against Pakistan in Hyderabad on October 6.

Here is the complete squad for the World Cup 2023: