PTA, TikTok Sign MoU to Foster Safer Digital Environment for Pakistani Youth

By ProPK Staff | Published Sep 7, 2023 | 6:32 pm

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and TikTok signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Thursday to promote digital safety in government schools across Pakistan through a multifaceted approach.

The program includes comprehensive training programs and guidelines for teachers, parents, and students that will be covered through, workshops, seminars, webinars, and awareness videos to shed light on the legitimate use of social media and tackle associated risks.

In attendance at this significant event were Chairman PTA, Maj Gen (R) Hafeez ur Rehman, Director General (WAD), and Director General (S&D) as well as representatives from MoITT. The Head of Public Policy and Government Relations, Pakistan at TikTok, Fahad Khan Niazi as well as the Head of Public Policy Programs South Asia at TikTok, Zara Basharat Higgs were also present.

Speaking at this event, Chairman PTA said that PTA remains steadfast in its dedication towards digital safety. This partnership with TikTok, a prominent social media platform, serves as a reaffirmation of PTA’s commitment, towards a more secure and safe online environment.

This collaboration underscores the vision of both organizations for a digital space where safety is paramount. PTA anticipates that this pioneering initiative will set the stage for other social media platforms to follow suit in establishing a partnership with PTA to enhance the local digital environment.

ProPK Staff

>