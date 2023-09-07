Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Shaheen Acknowledges Haris Rauf’s Contribution to Pakistan’s Improved Fielding

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Sep 7, 2023 | 10:57 am

Pakistan comfortably defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets in the first game of the Super Fours stage in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Haris Rauf remained the top performer for the Men in Green, taking four wickets and conceding 19 runs in six overs to restrict the opposition to 193 runs.

With this phenomenal performance in the match, the right-arm pacer not only grabbed the Man of the Match award but also completed his 50 wickets in the 50-over format.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also presented the pacer with a special souvenir for his achievement, which he received from Shaheen Afridi.

After presenting a special souvenir to his teammate, the left-arm pacer congratulated Haris Rauf and lauded him for his efforts, not only in bowling but also in fielding.

Shaheen Afridi said that Haris Rauf has not only provided support to the bowling unit but his efforts in fielding have also impacted the national team positively in recent times.

It is pertinent to mention here that Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi are currently the leading wicket-takers in the event, with nine and seven wickets, respectively.

>