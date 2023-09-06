PCB Writes Letter to ACC Over Jay Shah’s Unilateral Decisions Regarding Asia Cup

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has expressed its deep reservations over certain decisions being taken unilaterally by the ACC, bypassing standard consultative protocols.

In a series of letters made public, the cricket board underlined its concerns, highlighting the lack of communication with other boards before major decisions are finalized.

The dispute centers on the selection of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 match venues in Colombo and Kandy, due to concerns about unfavorable playing conditions.

The concerns of PCB arise from potential rain-affected matches that could harm the reputation of the ACC event and cause financial losses to the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman, Zaka Ashraf, said, “I want to ask who is making unilateral decisions and why the process of asking and consulting the host was not done.”

Zaka Ashraf further added that this echoes the broader sentiment of the cricket board, underscoring the need for transparent and inclusive decision-making.

With a clear indication of unpredictable weather conditions in the chosen venues for Super Fours, there is a looming risk of losing gate money from rain-affected matches.

The cricket board also insisted that the ACC bear the responsibility and compensate for financial losses to protect stakeholders from these contentious decisions.

Earlier this week, the cricket fraternity was thrown into a whirl of confusion after a series of contentious decisions by ACC regarding the Asia Cup venue in Sri Lanka.

The back-and-forth shuffle, which also included the match between Pakistan and India, drew severe criticism from the cricket community towards ACC and BCCI.

The controversy began when the BCCI, on behalf of the ACC, informed the Pakistan Cricket Board about a sudden change in the venue for the Super Fours stage match.