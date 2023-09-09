Private Bank Manager Flees to America With Rs. 60 Crore

The area manager of a private bank branch in Faisalabad’s Madina Town has run away to the United States, along with Rs. 60 crore belonging to more than 500 account holders.

The accused, identified as Ammar Kayani, lured account holders with promises of additional profits over a span of four to five months. To further deceive them, he issued fake receipts on behalf of the bank, leading the unsuspecting clients to believe in the legitimacy of their investments.

As the months passed, the promised profits were distributed, building a sense of trust among the victims. However, their world came crashing down when Kayani suddenly disappeared without a trace. It has also come to light that he was involved in orchestrating similar schemes across eight different branches, with staff members from those branches also vanishing to various European countries.

Victims contacted the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), which requested them to provide the necessary documents. In response, the affected bank clients have approached the bank’s authorities, who are currently in Faisalabad to assess the situation and examine the affected bank accounts.

In the coming days, the bank is expected to file an official application with the FIA, leading to the registration of a criminal case against the fugitive area manager and his accomplices. This incident serves as a grim reminder of the importance of vigilance and regulatory oversight in the financial sector.