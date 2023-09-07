Shahid Afridi Gives Befitting Response to Jay Shah’s Absurd Logic

Former captain, Shahid Afridi, has responded to the recent statement made by BCCI Secretary, Jay Shah, regarding the security situation in Pakistan.

Recently, Jay Shah made a statement regarding the security situation, saying that many stakeholders had reservations about hosting the entire Asia Cup in Pakistan.

Responding to this, Afridi took to his Twitter account and wrote that Pakistan has hosted almost all the major cricketing nations for bilateral series in the past six years.

The former all-rounder said that the ICC World XI toured the subcontinent country in 2017, and one year later, the Sri Lankan team visited for a full-fledged series.

Afridi stated that West Indies had visited Pakistan for a bilateral series in 2019, while Pakistan had also hosted South Africa in the recent past, which means Pakistan is safe.

I came across Mr @JayShah’s statement about security situation in Pakistan. Just to refresh his memory, Pakistan has hosted the following foreign players/teams in the past six years: 2017 – ICC World XI & SL

2018 – WI

2019 – WI (W), BD (W) & SL

2020 – BD, PSL, MCC & Zim

2021 –… — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) September 6, 2023

Mentioning the teams that visited last year, Afridi said that Australia, England, and New Zealand toured Pakistan last year and found the country peaceful and safe.

The former all-rounder also asked Jay Shah to send the Men in Blue for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 and take steps to improve relations between the neighbors.

It is worth noting that Jay Shah has been under severe criticism for hosting the Super Fours Stage matches of the Asia Cup in Colombo despite the likelihood of heavy rain.

Sri Lanka has been in the grip of a rainy season that is expected to affect matches, which will not only tarnish the reputation of the Asia Cup but also be a loss to the PCB.