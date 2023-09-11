Former Pakistan Cricketer Sentenced to 12 Years in Jail by Dutch Court

A Dutch court sentenced Khalid Latif to 12 years in prison for inciting to murder the Dutch far-right leader, Geert Wilders, despite his absence during the trial.

The court considered the statement of the former cricketer, despite his absence and lack of detention in the Netherlands, as incitement to murder and a threat.

Prosecutor, FA Kuipers, argued in court that the intentions of Latif were not only to incite violence resulting in loss of life but also to suppress a Dutch representative.

Prosecutors also claim that a 2018 online video showcases Latif promoting a bounty for the assassination of Geert Wilders in 2018.

Wilders, a far-right politician, had planned a Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) caricature competition; however, it was later canceled due to protests and rising death threats.

ALSO READ Pakistan Vs. India Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s Clash to Have a Reserve Day

Dutch prosecutors emphasize the danger of the video, given that it intensified existing hostility towards Wilders. An international arrest warrant has been issued for Latif.

It is worth noting that Dutch authorities have been trying to reach the former cricketer since 2018, initially as a witness and later to confront the allegations.