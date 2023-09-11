Lahore Police Issues Traffic Plan for Ghora Chowk Flyover Construction

The Central Business District (CBD) Punjab has announced a detailed traffic diversion strategy for Ghora Chowk flyover construction.

CBD stated that the diversion strategy was created with the City Traffic Police (CTP) Lahore to ensure traffic flow during construction. Walton Road commuters should take Street No. 6, 5, and 2 Cavalry Ground to Cavalry, Gulberg, and Firdous Market.

From Gulberg and Firdous Market to Walton Road, take Khurshid Alam Chowk, turn left at RA Bazar, and continue on Ahmed Bakhsh Road to Cavalry under the Jinnah Flyover.

Travelers from Walton Road to Lahore Cantt and DHA are advised to detour through the project area to Cantt, where a temporary U-turn to DHA would be given at the end of the proposed flyover.

The designated route from Cantt to Walton Road takes a detour around the project area. Cantt residents commuting to Gulberg and Firdous Market should take Shami and Jail Road.

Those traveling from Gulberg and Firdous Market to Cantt can take one of the following routes:

Jinnah Flyover route, passing through Khalid Butt Chowk and Khurshid Alam Chowk

Jail Road route

For easy access to the CSD and PSO Pump on Masood Anwari Road, motorists can take Street No. 5 or Street No. 2, linking Link Street 7 of Cavalry Ground towards the CSD and PSO Pump.

The department has instructed the masses to follow the proposed route for better traffic flow.