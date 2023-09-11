Rawal Chowk Flyover Fills Up With Water Again Due to Rainfall

Rawal Chowk’s premature opening may have led to the neglect of a proper drainage system as, after every rainfall, the underpass turns into a ravine.

According to an update from a daily commuter and a resident of the area, the night-time rainfall in Islamabad has been filling up the underpass with water.

The resident claimed that, on Sunday and Monday, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) officials were at the scene using motorized suction pumps to remove the rainwater.

ALSO READ Suzuki Extends Bike Assembly Shutdown Due to Economic Issues

As a result, the underpass was blocked for traffic, creating problems for the Taramri Chowk-bound traffic. “The civic agency and other relevant departments need to take note of this issue. It is the same story every time there is a little bit of rainfall in the area,” the commuter stated.

The multi-million rupee project became operational in August 2022. However, upon the special instructions of then Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the department had to complete the bridge earlier.

Recurring drainage issues in the area have put the quality of the project in question.