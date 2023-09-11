MG Begins Booking Electric Cars in Pakistan at Hefty Prices

MG Pakistan has reportedly launched two new electric vehicles (EVs) in Pakistan. The EVs in question are the all-new ZS EV and MG 4.
According to a report from AutoXfinity, the company has started taking bookings for both EVs, although, MG is yet to make an official announcement regarding their launch.
According to the report, MG 4 and ZS EVs will be available in two variants under the following tentative prices:
|Models
|Prices (Rs.)
|MG 4 Excite
|10,999,000
|MG 4 Essence
|12,990,000
|MG ZS EV Essence
|12,990,000
|MG ZS EV Long Range
|14,999,000
The extensive feature list and powertrain options are also yet to be officially revealed. However, the report claims the following range of each variant:
|Models
|Range (KM)
|MG 4 Excite
|350
|MG 4 Essence
|450
|MG ZS EV Essence
|320
|MG ZS EV Long Range
|500
The tentative delivery time of both EVs is reportedly 120 days or four months. The partial booking amount for all models is Rs. 5 million.
There are still crucial details that are yet to be unveiled about these cars. Although, it is safe to guess that these EVs are in their completely built-up (CBU) form.
The launch of these EVs in the current economic situation is a bold step from MG, given that both EVs are deep into the Rs. 1 crore club.