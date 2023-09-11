News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

MG Begins Booking Electric Cars in Pakistan at Hefty Prices

By ProPK Staff | Published Sep 11, 2023 | 4:08 pm

MG Pakistan has reportedly launched two new electric vehicles (EVs) in Pakistan. The EVs in question are the all-new ZS EV and MG 4.

According to a report from AutoXfinity, the company has started taking bookings for both EVs, although, MG is yet to make an official announcement regarding their launch.

MG 4
According to the report, MG 4 and ZS EVs will be available in two variants under the following tentative prices:

Models Prices (Rs.)
MG 4 Excite 10,999,000
MG 4 Essence 12,990,000
MG ZS EV Essence 12,990,000
MG ZS EV Long Range 14,999,000

The extensive feature list and powertrain options are also yet to be officially revealed. However, the report claims the following range of each variant:

Models Range (KM)
MG 4 Excite 350
MG 4 Essence 450
MG ZS EV Essence 320
MG ZS EV Long Range 500

The tentative delivery time of both EVs is reportedly 120 days or four months. The partial booking amount for all models is Rs. 5 million.

MG ZS EV
There are still crucial details that are yet to be unveiled about these cars. Although, it is safe to guess that these EVs are in their completely built-up (CBU) form.

The launch of these EVs in the current economic situation is a bold step from MG, given that both EVs are deep into the Rs. 1 crore club.


>