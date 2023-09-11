Pakistan Vs. India Asia Cup: Reserve Day Likely to Receive More Rain Than Sunday

The reserve day for the Pakistan and India Super Fours stage game in the Asia Cup 2023 is likely to be disrupted as heavy rain is predicted for Monday evening.

As per media reports, the weather conditions have not improved much after the city received heavy rain on Sunday, leading to the game being pushed to the reserve day.

It is reported that Colombo also received heavy rain in the early morning of Monday, further complicating the situation for the much-important encounter.

Although there is no chance of rain until the afternoon, the city is predicted to have even more rain than Sunday, with humidity also likely to be over 90 percent.

If the situation improves for the match, the Men in Blue will start their innings at 147 for two, with Virat Kohli and KL Rahul stepping onto the crease for India.

India took a praiseworthy start yesterday, scoring a quick 121-run opening partnership before both opening batters departed in successive overs.

The Men in Green bounced back in the match, with Shadab Khan getting a breakthrough by taking the wicket of Rohit Sharma, and Shaheen Afridi dismissing Shubman Gill.

It is worth noting that the round-stage game between the neighboring countries was also played on September 2 at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka.