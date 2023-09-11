Saudi Arabia Announces Public Holiday

Saudi Arabia has announced a public holiday on Saturday 23 September to observe the National Day, which marks the 1932 decree, issued by King Abdulaziz that renamed the Kingdom of Najd and the Hejaz as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

According to the spokesperson for the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, both private and non-profit organizations will mark the 93rd National Day as a public holiday.

Article 24 outlines the regulations that employers must follow regarding public holidays. The ministry has urged all employers to follow the directives in order to ensure the smooth celebration of the national event.

Furthermore, students from all schools and universities will be given a day off on Sunday 24 September 24 to allow them to participate in the festivities commemorating the Kingdom’s National Day.

This year’s National Day will be a long weekend because 23 September falls on a Saturday, providing a time for relaxation and celebration, especially for those who work six days a week.

People who work a standard five-day week will also have a day off to participate in the festivities, making it a time of inclusive celebration.