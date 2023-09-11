Most Beggars in Islamabad Are Involved in Drugs and Sex Work: IHRA CEO

A significant number of beggars in Islamabad have fallen prey to methamphetamine addiction, commonly known as ‘Ice,’ according to district officials. In response, authorities have announced plans for a crackdown on these beggars. They will be taken into custody and directed to drug rehabilitation centers in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Reports have quoted an official from the district administration of Islamabad stating that they plan to crack down on drug-addict beggars in Islamabad. It was also mentioned that many of them are involved in drug dealing and sex work.

ALSO READ SIFC to Introduce Easy Visa Policy for Foreign Businessmen

Reports estimate that around 4,000 to 5,000 beggars are active in the federal capital, with a majority addicted to methamphetamine and involved in various illegal activities.

Officials have identified an organized gang behind the beggary business. This group rents places on the outskirts of the city to provide accommodation. These beggars are then transported to designated begging spots each day.

Handlers oversee them, often buying and selling them based on their ability to collect money. They are also used to distribute drugs, particularly methamphetamine or ‘Ice,’ throughout the capital. Some of them are also engaged in sex work.

Transgender individuals begging at various locations are reportedly involved in drug sales and also use methamphetamine. There are concerns that many may be infected with HIV, Hepatitis B & C, and Syphilis.

Officials further revealed that beggars are earning substantial sums, even after paying a portion of their earnings to their handlers. They spend a significant portion of their income on ice. Those involved in drug distribution earn even more money, in addition to receiving free drugs for personal use.

The Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) has coordinated with 42 registered drug rehabilitation centers. These centers have agreed to reserve two beds each for drug addicts brought to them by IHRA and the district administration.

Dr. Quaid Saeed, CEO of IHRA, stated that preliminary investigations revealed an association between beggary and drug addiction, primarily ice and heroin. He further explained that this led to the spread of sexually transmitted diseases, including HIV and syphilis, in addition to viral hepatitis.

To combat beggary, drug addiction, and associated activities, the district administration is taking action, aiming to address this complex issue through rehabilitation efforts. Collaboration with private labs in the capital is being considered for baseline medical tests and examinations as part of the rehabilitation process.