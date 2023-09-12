Asia Cup 2023: Super 4s Points Table After Pakistan’s Huge Defeat Against India

Pakistan has moved to third place on the Super 4s of the Asia Cup 2023 points table after suffering a 228-run defeat against India at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

India now sits at the top of the points table with two points and a run rate of +4.560, while Sri Lanka is in the second spot with two points and a run rate of +0.420.

The Rohit Sharma-led side secured a remarkable victory over Pakistan on the reserve day of the rain-affected encounter, outclassing the opposition in every department.

Invited to bat first, the Men in Blue posted a huge total of 357 runs in the allotted 50 overs, courtesy of a magnificent performance by the top-order.

Virat Kohli remained the top scorer, scoring 122*, while KL Rahul scored 111*, and the opening batters Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill each scored half-centuries.

In reply, the Men in Green lost the wicket of Imam-ul-Haq on 17 runs, while the skipper, Babar Azam, also failed to manage the Indian bowling attack, scoring only 10 runs.

Fakhar Zaman remained the top run-scorer for Pakistan, scoring 27 runs, while Iftikhar Ahmed and Salman Agha each scored 23 runs. Kuldeep Yadav took five wickets for India as Pakistan was bundled out for only 128.

India will face Sri Lanka today, with the winner securing a spot in the final of the tournament.