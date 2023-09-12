Pakistan Wins 4 Medals at World Mas-Wrestling Championship in Uzbekistan

The Pakistan Mas-Wrestling Team made an impressive mark at the 5th edition of the World Mas-Wrestling Championship held in Khiva, Uzbekistan.

Demonstrating remarkable prowess and skills in the tournament, the national contingent clinched a total of four medals, including two silver and two bronze.

Leading the charge, Muhammad Asim and Talal Anser made the country proud by displaying impressive performances; each secured silver medals for the country.

Zain Umer and Imran Afzaal also contributed to the tally with bronze medals in the four-day event conducted under the International Mas-Wrestling Federation.

A total of eight Pakistani athletes were selected to compete in the championship, while more than 16 teams from around the world participated.

It is worth noting that Mas-wrestling is a traditional sport originating in Yakutia, Siberia, Russia, and requires exceptional strength and technique from the athletes.

In Mas-wrestling, athletes sit facing each other with their feet braced against a board and grip a stick known as a “mas” between them to compete.

During the previous World Mas-Wrestling Championship held in Russia, Pakistani athletes took home three medals, including one silver and two bronzes, placing them third.