International Hockey Federation Withdraws Pakistan’s Hosting Rights for Olympic Qualifiers

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has decided to revoke the rights granted to Pakistan to host the upcoming much-awaited Olympics qualifying round.

The decision conveyed through a letter to the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), comes in the wake of concerns voiced by the international hockey authority.

ALSO READ Pakistan Announces Replacements for Injured Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf

As per media reports, one of the main reasons cited by the FIH for this decision was the overt interference of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) in the day-to-day affairs of PHF.

This, coupled with the criticisms directed at the PHF by former Olympians, created a climate of uncertainty around the capability of the federation to organize the event.

The official letter to the Pakistan Hockey Federation, stated, “At present, PHF is not in a position to host these marquee events.”

The FIH also pointed out that Pakistan had failed to provide updates on matters including broadcasting rights, operational plans, and security protocols for the tournament.

Originally slated for January 13-21, 2024, in Lahore, this would have marked the historic return of the international return of Hockey to Pakistan.

It is worth noting that this significant round would have seen eight international teams vying for a spot in the coveted Olympics hockey competition.

The recent hosting decision reversal, just two months after the grant to Pakistan, has dashed hopes for a historic sports event and disappointed fans in the country.