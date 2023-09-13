Daraz South Asia E-Commerce Summit to Bring Together Top E-Commerce and Tech Leaders

The South Asia E-commerce Summit, a dynamic platform for industry leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs, is set to bring together visionaries from the e-commerce and technology sectors.

This summit, with a special focus on technology and innovation and women in e-commerce, will be the region’s most influential e-commerce summit that will explore trends shaping the future of the digital economy.

Organised by Daraz Group, a pioneering force in South Asia’s e-commerce landscape, the summit will take place on 26 and 27 September in Colombo Sri Lanka.

The summit will bring together an impressive lineup of speakers from Absolute, ADA Asia, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited, BigPay, Careem, Clovia, Copia, E-commerce Association of Bangladesh, foodpanda, Grameenphone, Google, Leo Capital, MakanE, Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation, mCaffeine, PeakXV Partners, SBK Tech Ventures, SheCapital, the World Bank, UberEats, Unilever and Unisoap.

The two-day event will kick off with the Technology and Innovation Forum on 26 September 2023, and participants will delve into a spectrum of topics ranging from accelerating e-commerce adoption to fintech innovation.

Esteemed speakers and influencers will share their perspectives on the rapidly evolving e-commerce landscape, and discussions will also cover the funding landscape for e-commerce and the secrets to unlocking a seamless e-commerce experience, resonating with the evolving needs of the industry.

And to emphasise the many opportunities for women in e-commerce, the second day will encompass the South Asia Women in E-commerce Conference on 27 September 2023, which is a dedicated platform for entrepreneurs, change makers and leaders to explore avenues of growth and empowerment for women.

Founders and leaders of key organisations in e-commerce and technology will come together to discuss a diverse range of topics including power of purpose-driven leadership and how to scale a startup against all odds.

The conference will showcase insights from remarkable women leaders and allies from around the world and will conclude with a series of specialised workshops and mentoring sessions for participants.

Commenting on the event, Group Chief Corporate Affairs Officer of Daraz Rakhil Fernando said: “The 2023 South Asia E-commerce Summit, follows the tremendous success of the first South Asia Women

in E-commerce Summit hosted in 2022 by the Daraz Group, and this year’s South Asia E-commerce Summit is set to be a dynamic and immersive event designed to unlock ideas, innovation, and game-changing insights that will redefine and shape the future of e-commerce in South Asia.

This momentous feat, marks yet another pioneering milestone for our Group and serves to realise Daraz’s purpose to uplift communities through the power of commerce. We are excited to be able to host this Summit in Sri Lanka and look forward to two days of impactful learning at a world-class event.”

The summit has partnered with Shangri-La Colombo as the official hospitality and venue provider, as well as with Sri Lankan Airlines as the official airline sponsor for the event. Additionally, Daily FT and Newswire are serving as media partners for the event.

The event will host approximately 300 in-person attendees and invitees from across South Asia, and both days of the Summit will be live-streamed and open to virtual participation.

Registrations for the event are on a first come first serve basis and more information on the event, agenda, speakers and the registration process can be found at the official event website: www.darazsummit.com