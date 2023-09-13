Fact Check: Are Pakistani Beggars Now Begging on International Flights?

A video that has been circulating online shows a beggar on a flight. The footage has been shared widely, with many people believing that it is recent and that the beggar is from Pakistan.

The video of the beggar begging on a plane that is circulating on social media is not from Pakistan. According to the information provided, the video is more than five years old and was filmed on a Doha-Shiraz flight.⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Wf6EckSVjP — PCAAOfficial (@official_pcaa) September 13, 2023

However, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has issued a statement regarding the video, stating that it is not recent and it does not show a beggar from Pakistan.

The video was actually recorded about five years ago on a flight from Doha to Shiraz, according to the PCAA. The beggar in the video is an Iranian national. There is no connection between the video and Pakistan.

In addition, there is no such flight route as TG507 from Karachi to Bangkok, PCAA added. This flight route has been mentioned in some of the social media posts about the video, but it does not exist.