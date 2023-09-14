Senate Body Directs to Investigate Claim About PIA’s Possible Closure in 15 Days

The chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Aviation Senator Hidayatullah presided over a meeting at Parliament House today that delved into significant matters concerning the aviation sector and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

Senator Hidayatullah took note of a statement published in a leading newspaper, attributed to a senior PIA official, regarding the possible closure of PIA within 15 days. He stressed the importance of investigating this matter and submitting a comprehensive report to the committee.

ALSO READ FBR Unfreezes Bank Accounts of PIA

Earlier, the meeting was updated on the progress of recommendations made by the Standing Committee to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) concerning the appointment of PIA employees holding fake degrees. The FIA submitted a comprehensive compliance report, emphasizing their dedication to expediting the scrutiny process. As per the directions of the committee, all cases were meticulously reviewed, and the report has been formally submitted, the representative said.

Chief HR of PIA provided the committee with an overview of the entire employee roster, detailing their qualifications, experience, designations, present postings, and acting charges, particularly within Group IV and above.

The Committee, with a focus on transparency, inquired about Group V and above employees. Additionally, they emphasized the preference for hiring native Pakistanis rather than foreign nationals for overseas positions, with Chief HR highlighting the predominance of Pakistani-origin staff in foreign roles.

The meeting was attended by Senators Afnan Ullah, Faisal Saleem, and Umer Farooq. Officials representing the Aviation Ministry, DG Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), Chief HR of PIA, and senior officials from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) were also present.