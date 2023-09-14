FBR Unfreezes Bank Accounts of PIA

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has de-attached the bank accounts of the national flag carrier keeping in view the financial position and cashflow issues of the PIA.

The bank accounts of the PIA were attached in the recent past by the FBR.

Presently, the PIA pays Rs. 1.3 billion per month to FBR under the head of the Federal Excise Duty (FED), but the outstanding amount of the taxes to be paid by the PIA claims to stand at over Rs. 8 billion.

Sources told ProPakistani that the bank accounts of the PIA have now been de-attached.

Due to cashflow issues, PIA is facing difficulties in payments of due taxes and this problem is being dealt with as per law by officials of both FBR and PIA during various interactions and meetings. However, due to the default in fulfillment of commitments, FBR froze its bank accounts.

Notably, the financial situation at PIA is dire. The flag carrier must pay at least $100 million immediately to about half a dozen leasing firms it has engaged for chartering aircraft, airport authorities, aircraft spares, and others. Local media reported recently that PIA also hasn’t been able to pay salaries or airport charges.

PIA’s woes coincide with Pakistan’s worst economic crisis. The country narrowly avoided a sovereign default after it secured a $3 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund in July. Meanwhile, the national carrier has survived on regular bailouts from the government and received a support commitment earlier this week.

The company’s liabilities have risen to Rs. 743 billion ($2.5 billion), more than five times its total assets.