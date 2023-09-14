Elderly Woman Dies After Falling From Chairlift in Abbottabad

In a tragic incident on Wednesday, an elderly woman lost her life after falling from a chairlift in the Mohar Kalan area within the jurisdiction of the Bagnotar police station. The victim, 75, met her unfortunate demise when she fell while disembarking from the chairlift.

Local authorities swiftly responded to the incident, with the district administration taking immediate action. They not only sealed the chairlift involved but also apprehended the operator responsible for the operation.

Upon receiving reports of the chairlift accident, officials rushed to the scene to assess the situation and gather information.

Assistant Commissioner of Galiyat expressed deep concern over the incident and emphasized the strict implementation of standard operating procedures for chairlift operations. This tragic event serves as a stark reminder of the importance of ensuring the safety of such recreational facilities to prevent further accidents and protect the lives of the public.