Customs Seizes Smuggled Goods Worth Rs. 50 Million in Karachi

Customs Intelligence has recovered of huge quantity of smuggled goods including cigarettes, betelnuts, electronics, and fabrics worth Rs. 50 million (Rs. 5 crore) in Karachi.

According to details, credible information was received through the office of the Home Minister, Sindh by the Director, Customs Intelligence, Karachi that smuggled goods are still flowing in from Quetta to Karachi.

In light of the abovementioned information smuggling routes towards Karachi were kept under surveillance by the Customs Intelligence, Karachi with the help of Rangers and under the direct supervision of the Additional Director and Deputy Director Anti-smuggling Organization.

Two buses were spotted and impounded in the morning hours. The operation led to the recovery of a huge quantity of smuggled goods including cigarettes, betelnuts, electronics, fabrics, and other goods concealed in specially designed cavities. The value of seized goods including buses is more than Rs. 50 million (Rs 5 crore).

The Director General of Customs Intelligence Faiz Ahmad Chadhar appreciated the efforts of Customs Intelligence and encouraged them to focus on the information-based crackdown against smuggling in the region.