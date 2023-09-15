Lahore Qalandars Expand Player Development Program to UK

Lahore Qalandars, following their successful partnership with Durban Qalandars, have now teamed up with Yorkshire County in their latest initiative to unearth new talent.

The collaboration aims to host open trials for the Player Development Program, scheduled for October 1 at the recently renovated Park Avenue Bradford Cricket Ground.

ALSO READ Naseem Shah Likely to Miss Important Games in World Cup 2023

In an inclusive move, both male and female players over the age of 18 are invited to showcase their talent and skills at the trials and find their way to professional cricket.

Standout performers from these trials will earn an opportunity to hone their abilities at the state-of-the-art High-Performance Centre in Lahore with Lahore Qalandars.

This latest initiative in the United Kingdom follows the successful player development program conducted by two-time PSL champions in Zimbabwe.

Recently, eight exceptionally talented players from the Zimbabwean program touched down in Lahore to train at the High-Performance Centre with Lahore Qalandars.

The owner of Lahore Qalandars, Sameen Rana, stated, “After witnessing the fruitful results in Pakistan and Zimbabwe, we are elated to introduce the program in the UK.”

Darren Gough, MD of Yorkshire Cricket, expressed enthusiasm about the upcoming trials, saying that the partnership with Lahore Qalandars is truly promising.