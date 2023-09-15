Pakistan Football Team Climbs FIFA World Rankings

The position of the Pakistan national football team has improved in the latest FIFA World rankings, despite their inability to secure a single victory in recent events.

Back in June, the national team fell out of the top 200 in the FIFA rankings due to poor performances at the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship.

Meanwhile, the Men in Green have now improved their position in the World rankings from 201 to 196. Before the SAFF Championship, Pakistan was ranked 195.

It is worth mentioning that the national team recently participated in the four-nation Cup in Mauritius before competing in the SAFF Championship in India.

Pakistan lost three games against Maldives, Mauritius, and Kenya in the four-nation Cup, conceding six goals in three matches and failing to score any.

The performance of the Green Shirts in the 2023 SAFF Championship was also unsatisfactory, as they were unable to secure a single victory in the prestigious event.

Pakistan concluded their campaign at the bottom of the Group A points table, failing to score a single goal in three matches and conceding nine in the process.

Even with the inclusion of international players like Otis Khan and Easah Suliman, Pakistan’s disappointing performance in international matches could not be halted.