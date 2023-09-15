Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Usama Mir Disappointed with Fickle Support of Pakistani Fans

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Sep 15, 2023 | 3:42 pm

Star leg-spinner, Usama Mir has expressed his dismay at the fickle nature of support from cricket fans following a heartbreaking two-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka.

After the match, the 27-year-old expressed gratitude for the unwavering support of fans during successful stints, saying, “Your support, wherever we are, is invaluable.”

However, Usama Mir expressed disappointment over the transient backing of fans and stated that during a rough patch, players need support more than ever.

Highlighting the challenges of the national team, the Sialkot-born spinner emphasized that the performance in a game or two does not define the worth of the cricketers.

Usama Mir candidly addressed the recent rumors about the inclusion of vice-captain, Shadab Khan, in the playing XI despite his recent form, dismissing them as nonsense.

The leg-spinner further added that every single player in the national squad trains with utmost dedication and strives to give 100 percent in the match.

Reflecting on his own journey, Usama recalled his meteoric rise post-debut, with commendable performances across various leagues, including the Pakistan Super League.

Usama Mir made an earnest request to cricket fans, urging them to temper their criticisms, recognizing the profound impact it has on the morale of the national players.

