Oppo Launches A2 Pro With Free Battery Replacement Program

Oppo has launched the rumored A2 Pro with several notable features onboard, but the highlight here is the company’s new free battery replacement program.

This program will replace the phone’s battery within 4 years if its health drops below 80%, but it’s only available in China for now.

Design and Display

The device features a curved 6.7-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a swift 120Hz refresh rate, backed by MediaTek’s Dimensity 7050 chipset. Notably, Oppo assures users that the A2 Pro’s 5,000 mAh battery is designed to maintain its performance for at least four years after the initial purchase, promising lasting reliability. It also has support for 67W fast charging.

The A2 Pro offers up to 12 GB of RAM and a capacious 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Despite its notable camera island and four cutouts, the rear accommodates only a 64MP primary camera with an f/1.7 aperture and 0.7µm pixels, complemented by a 2MP depth sensor.

On the software front, it runs ColorOS 13.1 on top of Android 13, ensuring a feature-rich user experience. Additionally, it features an IP54 water and dust resistance rating and an in-display fingerprint scanner for added convenience.

The Oppo A2 Pro is available in three colors: Vast Black, Desert Brown (featuring vegan leather), and Twilight. Pricing starts at $248 for the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage model, while the 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage variant is priced at $330.

Oppo A2 Pro Specifications